Participants attend Terry Fox Run in Summerland

The Terry Fox Run was held on Sunday morning, beginning and ending at the Summerland Aquatic Centre. The event raised $5,390, bringing the cumulative total that Summerland has raised for the Terry Fox Foundation to over $60,000.

A total of 196 people registered for the event and together they raised $5,390 for cancer research.

Mike and Heather Cooke have participated in the Terry Fox Run for 21 years and for the last three years have been the organizers of the event here in Summerland.

Helping them were Raja Gupta, Lois Dickinson and Neil McPhedan.

“It was a privilege to be asked to take this on and to work with the Terry Fox Foundation,” Heather Cooke said. “Over the years we have lost a number of friends, colleagues and family members to cancer.”

“I lost my dad at age 65 and I had always thought I’d grow old and still have my parents around,” Mike Cooke explained.

“I do feel fortunate that we had two years of knowing how things would likely end, so we had that time to spend together. Some people don’t get that opportunity.”

Both originally from the United Kingdom, the Cookes were not yet living in Canada at the time that Terry Fox was running, yet they regard him as a true Canadian hero.

“I’ve run a marathon and I know how I feel the next day,” said Mike Cooke.

“You see footage of him running on desolate roads in dismal conditions. I don’t know how he did it.”

“Terry ran 143 of those marathons on one leg. He ran 42 kilometres every day,” Heather Cooke added. “He was also an innovator because at that time people didn’t talk about cancer.”

As event organizers, the Cookes start approaching businesses and putting up posters in August.

They said that there is tremendous community response and support.

Preparation for the day includes setting up tents and having volunteers in place for registration and traffic control.

There were a total of 45 volunteers this year, 20 of those being from the high school leadership class.

The students were very eager to help, arrived early and stayed through until the tear down was completed.

“It was phenomenal,” said Heather Cooke. “They were so helpful.”

“I was very impressed, but happy to say not surprised,” Mike Cooke added.

People who have survived cancer or are currently battling the disease can register on the Terry Fox website and receive a red tee-shirt from the Terry Fox Foundation.

“It’s fabulous to be standing there as we are about to start the run and to see all those red shirts,” explained Heather Cooke. “That is Terry’s legacy… that these people are here with us.”

In November the committee will meet to plan for next year.

For the last couple of years the Cookes have been asked by many people, why the event is held on the same day as another event is being held in our town, The Test of Humanity.

Because of this overlap, many are put in a position of having to choose which event to attend, when in fact they would like to support both.

“We have these two incredible causes and we have such an active community,” explained Heather Cooke. “It would be just terrific if the events could happen consecutively, rather than on the same day.”

The Cookes have no flexibility in when the run is held.

After 36 runs, Canadians know that the run is always held on the second Sunday after the Labour Day weekend. It is a nationally sanctioned event and has been declared by the B.C. government as Terry Fox Day.

There is also deep symbolism in the fact that the run is held in September, because that is the month when Terry Fox had to stop running.

He then needed others to pick up where he left off and to continue the run for him. He would no doubt be astounded to know that the run bearing his name takes place in 9,000 communities across the country as well as other places internationally and more than $7,000,000 has been raised for cancer research.

“Maybe through continuing his dream we can make a positive impact in the lives of others…to help them have a different outcome.

Looking forward to next year, the Terry Fox Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17.

