Sports
Mountain bike riders compete in Test of Humanity
Mountain bikers participated in the Test of Humanity mountain bike race on Sunday. The race had categories for riders of all ages and abilities. It was a fundraiser for Canadian Humanitarian, a non-profit organization providing aid to children in Ethiopia. Funds raised also went to the South Okanagan Food Bank. Last year the race raised more than $41,000.
