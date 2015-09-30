Summerland Steam add two hockey wins

The Summerland Steam won both their weekend games in Junior B hockey action this weekend.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the Revelstoke Grizzlies, playing to a 5-3 win.

Summerland dominated the first period.

At 17:28, Cole Williams of the Steam scored a power play goal, assisted by Braden Eliuk and Everett Scherger.

Scott Robinson added a second power play goal at 9:18, assisted by Ben Dietrich-Scammel and Riley Pettitt.

Calvin Rout scored at 6:41, with assists by Scherger and Morey Babakaiff.

Jarrett Malchow finished first period scoring with a goal at 2:10, assisted by Matthew Alcorn and Matthew Huber.

In the second period, the Grizzlies’ first goal came at 10:44, when Zac McKee Scored, assisted by Kael Norman.

The Steam responded at 1:22 when Michael MacLean scored, assisted by Jarrett Malchow and Wyatt Gale.

The third period belonged to Revelstoke.

Mitchell Lavoie of the Grizzlies scored on a power play at 12:34, assisted by Raphael Bassot.

Harley Bootsma scored the final goal on a power play with three seconds remaining. Bassot had the assist.

On Saturday, the Steam travelled to Sicamous to face the Eagles in a 5-1 win.

In the first period, the Eagles scored at 18:55, with a goal by Alex Richardson.

Alex Astasiewicz and Bryce Mcdonald assisted.

The Steam responded at 16:13 when Eliuk scored, assisted by Dietrich-Scammel.

The second period was scoreless.

The Steam showed their strength with four goals in the third period.

At 19:00, Gale scored, assisted by Michael MacLean, giving Summerland the lead.

Scott Robinson, assisted by Dietrich-Scammel and MacLean, added a goal at 16:39.

At 14:30, Josh Pilon scored for the Steam, assisted by Steven Fiust and Jeremy Hite.

Dietrich-Scammel scored the final goal at 8:27, assisted by Brogan Lautard and Eliuk.

The Steam have won all three of their regular season games this year and are in first place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The next action for the Steam is this Friday, when Summerland hosts the Osoyoos Coyotes.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, begins at 7:30 p.m.