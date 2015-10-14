Teams compete in doubles tennis tournament

The Lakeshore Racquets Club hosted the Credit Union Cup ladies doubles tournament on Sept. 17 and 18.

The rain on Saturday kept participants from playing but by the middle of the afternoon, the sun came out and they were able to start play at 4:30 p.m. and continued until 8:30 p.m. Sunday was busy, as some teams had to play four matches in one day.

The Summerland and District Credit Union was the major sponsor and Perseus Winery, Penticton donated prizes.

Fifteen teams took part, with guest participants from Kamloops, Osoyoos, Kelowna, Vernon, Oliver and Penticton. Tournament results are as follows:

A Division Winners: Meryl Ogden, Vernon; Krista Martens, Kelowna.

A Division Runners-up: Colleen Power, Summerland; Dawn Richards, Summerland.

B Division Winners: Aileen Houston, Penticton; Janice Taylor, Penticton

B Division Runners-up: Wendy Strachen, Penticton; Kim Kopp, Penticton.

C Division Winners: Gail MacAuliffe. Summerland; Tricia Hoyer, Summerland.

C Division Runners-up: Elaine Jenkinson, Oliver; Deb Edwards, Oliver.