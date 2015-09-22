Scoreboard

Golf

Summerland Senior Ladies

This week the Senior Ladies Golf Club at Summerland Golf and Country Club played a game where the objective was to Count Your Putts.

Those with the lowest number of putts were the winners.

Results: First Vijai Vaagen, 31; second Liz Nisbet and Lynne Karaim, 34; third Jackie Martin and Janis Goll, 35.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Sept. 14 and 15, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club held the 2016 Senior Men’s Club Championship.

Len Filek was the club champ with a two-day total of even par 144.

Filek is the first player to win both the men’s and senior men’s championships in the same season.

Richard Engel was the low net champ with a two-day total of 136.

First Flight: First low gross Nick Phillips, 155; first low net Charles Hallett, 142; second low gross Bob Fortune, 158; second low net Steve Clemente, 145; third low gross Bryce Parker, 163 cb; third low net Alf Vaagen, 147 cb.

Second Flight: First low gross Wayne Stickelmier, 171; first low net Heinz Burki, 143; second low gross Len Good, 173; second low net Chuck Harman, 149; third low gross Dennis Glasscock, 176; third low net Barry Wicker, 151.

Third Flight: First low gross Bill Keegan, 178; first low net Rick Condrashoff, 147 cb; second low gross Barry Newcombe, 181; second low net Terry Steinke, 147; third low gross Denis Wright, 182; third low net Ron Unger, 151 cb.

Fourth Flight: First low gross Reg Minty, 185; first low net Dick Selles, 141; second low gross Mike Brazeau, 195; second low net Denis Roszell, 143; third low gross George Carswell, 202; third low net Bob Tamblyn, 151.