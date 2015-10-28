Summerland Steam defeat 100 Mile House Wranglers in Junior B hockey action

Summerland Steam players Scott Robinson, at left, and Jeremy Hite race for the puck during a game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday evening. Summerland won that game 7-2.

The Summerland Steam dominated the 100 Mile House Wranglers at home, earning a 7-2 win in their first regular season game of the season.

In the first period, Calvin Rout of Summerland scored at 1:29, assisted by Morey Babakaiff and Everett Scherger.

This lead set the tone for the rest of the game.

In the second period, the Steam added five more goals.

At 18:32, Josh Pilon scored with assists by Steven Fiust and Calvin Hadley.

Wyatt Gale added a shorthanded goal at 14:35, with assists by Fiust and Cole Williams.

Scherger added a goal at 12:03, assisted by Babakaiff and Brogan Lautard.

Justin Bond of the Wranglers scored an unassisted goal at 11:55.

Summerland responded at 11:40 with a goal by Riley Pettitt, assisted by Jarrett Malchow and Wyatt Gale.

The trio added a power play goal at 8:59.

In the third period, Pettitt scored for the Steam at 11:90, assisted by Gale and Malchow.

The final Wranglers goal came at 1:48, when Garrett Hilton scored, assisted by Eric Tigges.

The next action for the Steam is on Friday, Sept. 16 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. The game, at the Summerland Arena, begins at 7:30 p.m.