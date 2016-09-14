Scoreboard

  • Connect with Us

Summerland Ladies Club

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club scored points using the Stableford method.

First Flight: First Carol Mulligan 37; second (tie) Linda Brussee and Gwen Redfern, 34; fourth Amanda McConaghy, 31.

Second Flight: First Lynne Karaim, 43; second Pat Stolh, 41; third Diana Leitch, 35; fourth Jill Sanders, 31.

Third Flight: First Betsy McAndrew, 40; second (tie) Sheila Westgate and Julie Macaulay, 37.

Summerland Senior Ladies

On Sept. 8, the Summerland Senior Ladies Club held the Walker Cup.

Results: First Janis Goll, 70; second Lynne Karaim, 73 R; third Kitty Porter, 73; fourth Zoe Morris 74 R; fifth Gwen Redfern, 74; sixth Vijai  Vaagen, 75.

KP No. 4: Janis Goll

Longest Putt No. 9: Hedy Sewell.

Longest Putt No. 18: Lynne Karaim.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Sept. 8, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

Ken Foster was the overall low net for the week with an amazing nine under par net 63.

Four players shared the deuce pot, Ken Bridgeman, Peter Schnurr, Kelly Dunn and George Carswell.

First Flight: First low net Barry Wicker, 70; second low net Jim Haddrell, 71 cb; third low net Les Brough, 71 cb; fourth low net Greg Flook, 71.

Second Flight: First low net Rick Condrashoff, 68; second low net Rick Gotobed, 71; third low net Don Michiel, 72; fourth low net Denis Wright, 73 cb.

Third Flight: First low net Ken Foster, 63; second low net Bob Tamblyn, 71; third low net Herb Williams, 73.

 

