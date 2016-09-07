- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Sports
Swimming start
Boys in the eight- and nine-year-old category at the start of the swim portion of their event.
Rain and cool temperatures did not deter the young athletes participating in the Summerland Orca Sprint and Kids of Steel Triathlon. The event was held at Peach Orchard Park on Sunday. Pictured are boys in the eight- and nine-year-old category at the start of the swim portion of their event.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.