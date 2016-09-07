- Home
Sports
Baseball action
Screaming Stealers baserunner Glenn Charbonneau hustled to safety before PTH second baseman Kyle Robson of Summerland could tag him out in the A division final of a tournament held in Penticton this past weekend. PTH ended up winning the game 17-14. In the B division final the Bandits defeated McFierce 19-16 and M&Ms won 13-0 over Thugz in the C division final. The tournament raised funds for the Canadian Cancer Society and a local family.
