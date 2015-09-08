Scoreboard

Golf

Summerland Ladies Club

On Aug. 29 and 30, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed for Summerland Rental Centre Cup. This is a 36 hole low net competition.

Results: First Overall Lanette Graham 144 net score; runner up Pat Stohl 146 net; third Ev Crane (by retrogression) 147; fourth Norma Chambers 147; fifth Val Eibner 153; sixth Janis Goll 154; seventh Lynne Karaim (by retrogression) 155; eighth Betsy McAndrew (by retrogression) 155.

All KPs were counted on Hole # 4;

Day One; Handicap 0 - 24 Marilyn Tamblyn; Handicap 25 plus Pat Stohl

Day Two; Handicap 0 - 24 Lynnette Graham; Handicap 25 plus Julie Macaulay

Long Putts were counted on Holes # 9 and 18;

Day One, Hole 9; 0 - 24 Val Eibner; 25 plus, Lynne Karaim; Hole 18 0 - 24 Anka Manders; 25 plus Helen Benallick

Day Two, Hole 9; 0 - 24 Val Eibner; 25 plus Ev Crane; Hole 18 0- 24 Val Eibner; 25 plus Lynne Karaim

Summerland Senior Ladies Club

On Sept. 1, the Summerland Senior Ladies Club held a Crying Towel event.

Results: First Ruth Daviduk and Zoe Morris, 65; second Norma Chambers and Lynne Karaim, 68; third Julie Macaulay and Kitty Porter, 69.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Sept. 1, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross/three net event.

Bob Fortune finished as the overall low gross winner with a 79 while Wayne Statham had the day’s best low net with a 70.

Five players shared the deuce pot, Bob Fortune, Dwain Sandrelli, Rick Condrashoff, Barry Kedda and Bob Tamblyn.

First Flight: First low gross Bob Fortune, 79; first low net Ken Bridgeman, 71; second low net Alf Vaagen, 72 cb; third low net Les Brough, 72.

Second Flight: First low gross Peter Schurr, 90 cb; first low net Rick Condrashoff, 73 cb; second low net Barry Kedda, 73; third low net Neville Crane, 74 cb.

Third Flight: First low gross Doug Marchesi, 94; first low net Wayne Statham, 70; second low net Keith Roach, 73; third low net Bob Tamblyn, 74.