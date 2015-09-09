Families to compete in Sprint Triathlon

Participants will compete in the Sprint Triathlon on the weekend.

Competitors of all ages will participate in the Summerland Orca Sprint and Kids of Steel Triathlon on the Labour Day weekend.

The triathlon is expected to attract between 300 and 350 people of all ages.

It will take place at Peach Orchard Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The youngest age category is for children six years old. In the adult category, some competitors older than 70 are expected.

Delano Ducheck of the Summerland Orca Swim Club said the youth categories will compete first.

The adult race will begin after 10 a.m.

The adult category has a 750-metre swim portion, a 20-kilometre bicycle component and a five-kilometre run.

Distances are shorter for the youth competitors.

Ducheck said the fastest adult competitors are expected to cross the finish line in under one hour, with most finishing in less than two hours.

He added that the course is flat, with no climbs for the runners and cyclists.

Ducheck said the distances are manageable and provide an introduction to triathlon events.

Those who do not feel comfortable in all three components of the triathlon may participate in teams of two or three people.

To register for the triathlon or for more information, visit www.orcaswimclub.net.