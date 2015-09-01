Scoreboard

Golf

Summerland Ladies Club

On Aug. 16, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted Stableford points.

Results: First Janis Goll, 37; second Ellen Clay, 36; third (tie) Vijai Vaagen and Mariabel Rothfield, 35; fourth Ruth Daviduk, 34, fifth Gwen Redfern, 33.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Aug. 18, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club held its open championship.

This year’s Senior Men’s Open winner was decided after a playoff with three men tied at one under par scores of 71. Dean Bates of Penticton emerged the winner beating out Norm Bradley of Kelowna and Len Filek of Summerland.

The overall Low Net Champ was Doug Marchesi of Summerland with a net 62.

First Flight: First low gross Norm Bradley, 71; second low gross Len Fliek, 71; first low net Steve Clement, 68 cb; second low net Mel Tryhuba, 68.

Second Flight: First low gross Alf Vaagen, 75; second low gross Brian Livingstone, 79; first low net Rick Pushor, 68 cb; second low net Ken Nickel, 68.

Third Flight: First low gross Sandy McDowell, 81; second low gross Eric Johnson, 84; first low net Jim Locke, 70 cb; second low net Reg Crane, 70.

Fourth Flight: First low gross Ed Helgason, 83; second low gross Rick Condrashoff, 89; first low net Larry Badger, 66 cb; second low net Murray Soder, 66.

On Aug. 25, the Summerland Senior Men’s Cub played a gross/net event.

Bryce Parker finished with the day’s overall low gross by countback with a 77 while Gary Greve and Al Thomas shared low net honours with 67s.

Seven players shared the deuce pot.

First Flight: First low gross Bryce Parker, 77 cb; first low net Gary Greve, 67; second low gross Bob Fortune, 77; second low net Alf Vaagen, 69.

Second Flight: First low gross Neville Crane, 85; first low net Rick Condrashoff, 69; second low gross Barry Kedda, 87; second low net Bill Keegan, 70.

Third Flight: First low gross Doug Marchesi, 92; first low net Al Thomas, 67; second low gross Herb Williams, 96; second low net Bill McLean, 71.