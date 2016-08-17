Summerland soccer team wins cup

Summerland’s U17-18 soccer team won the Pinnacles Cup earlier this summer. In the back row from left are coach James Fofonoff, Shane Fofonoff, George Hollas, Punit Sharma, Decio Pescada, Scott Richards, Spencer McIntosh, Coby Blystone, Geoff Stathers and assistant coach Jordan Stathers. In front from left are Egehan Solak, Graham Bremmer, Evan Fisher, Gavin Tiel, Simon Kahl and Kyle Walker. Missing are James Wardley, Colton Chamberlain, Connor Trimble, Ryan Antonovich and Kalen Fair.

Summerland’s U17-18 soccer team finished their season by winning the Pinnacles Cup.

The team’s season consisted of eight regular season games and two playoff games. Five of the games were against Penticton and five were against Oliver.

The Summerland team finished with nine wins and one loss.

In the Pinnacles Cup finale, against Oliver, Summerland won 3-1.

The Summerland team tended to warm up in the first half and then come back with a vengeance.