Williams named captain of Summerland Steam

Alex Williams, a defence player with the Summerland Steam, will take on the role of team captain for the upcoming Junior B hockey season.

Summerland Steam head coach John DePourcq and general manager Gregg Wilson made the announcement last week, at the conclusion of the Steam’s Summer Showcase.

Williams, 20, from West Kelowna, has played for the Steam for the past three seasons, appearing in 101 regular season games. He was in the role of assistant captain for part of the past two seasons.

“Alex is the perfect fit to wear the ‘C’ for the Summerland Steam this season,” DePourcq said. “He’s a team guy first and a fiery competitor. He’s been with us for the past three seasons and has played an integral part in the success of our organization during that time.”

DePourcq describes Williams as a leader on and off the ice. “He shows his character at the most important times, he’ll answer the bell whenever it’s necessary, and he plays with an edge and a kind of quiet confidence that’s coveted by a lot of teams,” DePourcq said.

Wilson said Williams is a steady, hard-working player.

“He’s not the guy that’s going to score you 20 goals from the blue line and be an offensive dynamo, but he’s going to save you a whole lot more than that in your own end of the ice, and be a leader on and off the ice for his teammates,” Wilson said.

The Steam will play their home opener at the Summerland Arena on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. when they face the defending KIJHL, Cyclone Taylor Cup, and Keystone Cup Champion 100 Mile House Wranglers.