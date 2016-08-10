Scoreboard

Golf

Summerland Senior Ladies Golf

The Summerland Senior Ladies Golf Club played hidden holes on Aug. 4.

Results: First Hedy Sewell, 64; second Norma Chambers, 65; third Vijai Vaagen, 66.

Summerland Ladies Club

On Aug. 2, Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted the best nine (front or back), doubles the score and subtracted the handicap for a net total.

Results: First Wendy Archer, 65; second (tie) Amanda McConaghy and Joanne Gartrell, 68; third Maribel Rothfield, 69; fourth Lynne Karaim, 70; fifth Diana Leitch, 74; sixth Helen Pybus, 75.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Aug. 4, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross, three net scores event.

Bob Fortune was the low gross winner for the day with a 72 while Barry Kedda had the best low net with a 68.

Six players shared the deuce pot, Bryce Parker, Jim Haddrell, Dave Carleton, Herb Williams, Denis Huot, and Rick Gotobed.

First Flight: First low gross Bob Fortune, 72; first low net Gary Greve, 69; second low net Bryce Parker, 71; third low net Fred Stewart, 72 cb.

Second Flight: First low gross Sandy McDowell, 84; first low net Barry Kedda, 68; second low net Rick Condrashoff, 70; third low net Heinz Burki, 71.

Third Flight: First low gross Ron Unger, 86; first low net Stew Macaulay, 69; second low net Al Chambers, 71 cb; third low net Jerry McKenna, 71.

Fourth Flight: First low gross Ken Robertson, 97 cb; first low net Bill McLean, 70; second low net Keith Roach, 72; third low net Bob Tamblyn, 73.