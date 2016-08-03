- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Sports
Runner wins medals at B.C. Summer Games
Jason Scherban of Summerland, in front, competes in the 800 metre event in athletics at the B.C. Summer Games in Abbotsford.
Jason Scherban of Summerland, in front, competes in the 800 metre event in athletics at the B.C. Summer Games in Abbotsford.
Scherban won silver medals in the 800 metre and 1,200 metre events.
The games, in late July, featured the top young athletes from around the province.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.