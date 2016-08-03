Runner wins medals at B.C. Summer Games

Jason Scherban of Summerland, in front, competes in the 800 metre event in athletics at the B.C. Summer Games in Abbotsford.

Scherban won silver medals in the 800 metre and 1,200 metre events.

The games, in late July, featured the top young athletes from around the province.