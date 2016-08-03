Swimmer completes length of Okanagan Lake

Adam Ellenstein unofficially established a Guinness World Record for the fastest, non-stop, lengthwise swim of Okanagan Lake.

Ellenstein 39, an ultra-distance triathlete from Detroit, Mich.,completed the 105-kilometre swim starting in Vernon (65 miles) in an unofficial time of 40 hours, 47 minutes.

He stepped out of the water to the cheers from an estimated 200-plus people at SS Sicamous Heritage Park at 10:46 p.m. PDT.

He faced some challenges. His left shoulder began to tighten on him in Kelowna and Ellenstein began experiencing hallucinations near the end.

As for the shoulder problem, he was forced to swim the rest of the way from Rattlesnake Island using only his right arm. Ellenstein said it was quite difficult to complete the goal. Swimming with his right arm for the final 13 hours interrupted his rhythm.

With 14 miles remaining, he estimated it would take eight hours to reach Penticton. It ended up taking 14 hours.

Ellenstein came up with the idea of calling it VictorySwim105 to raise awareness and support to benefit those with Parkinson’s disease through a partnership with the Davis Phinney Foundation.

He also did the swim for his aunt, Susan Scarlett, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last fall.

A Guinness World Records Adjudicator must still evaluate evidence — including video to verify and confirm Ellenstein’s Guinness World Records title.