Scoreboard

Golf

Summerland Ladies Club

On July 25 and 26, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed for the Summerland Review Cup.

The overall winner was Lil Smith with a two-day total score 182. The runner up was Helen Pybus with total score of 183.

First Flight: First low gross Amanda McConaghy, 185 by regtrogression; first low net Marilyn Tamblyn, 151.

Second Flight: First low gross Vijai Vaagen, 183; second low gross Lannette Graham 191; first low net Pat Gartrell 149; second low net Helen Benallick 150

Third Flight: First low gross Lynne Karaim, 209; second low gross Norma Chambers,224; first low net Pat Stohl,162; second low net Ellen Clay, 167.

Gwen Redfern won the deuce pot with two deuces.

K.P. on hole # 4 handicap 0 to 26 Carol Mulligan; handicap 27 plus Pat Stohl

Long putts: Hole # 9 handicap 0 to 26 Vijai Vaagen; handicap 27 plus Norma Chambers. Hole # 18 handicap 0 to 26 Lil Smith; handicap 27 plus Lynn Karaim.

Summerland Senior Ladies

On July 21, the Summerland Senior Ladies Club played T’s and F’s.

Results: First Vajai Vaagen, 63; second (tie) Frances Colussi, Barb Oleschuk, Norma Chambers, 69; third Kitty Porter, 70.

On July 28, the Summerland Senior Ladies Club played O.N.E.S.

Results: First Liz Nisbet, 68; second Vijai Vaagen, 72; third Maribel Rothfield, 73; fourth Pat Stohl, 74.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On July 28, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a gross-net scores event.

Bob Fortune was the low gross winner for the day with a 78 while Rick Gotobed had the best low net with a 69.

Six players shared the deuce pot, Chuck Harman, Jim Haddrell, Nick Coe, Dennis Roszell, Bob Fortune and Rick Gotobed with two.

First Flight: First low gross Bob Fortune, 78; first low net Rick Gotobed, 69; second low gross Greg Flook, 81; second low net Chuck Harman, 70.

Second Flight: First low gross Terry McKay, 88; first low net Nick Coe, 72; second low gross Andrew Webster, 91; second low net Rick Condrashoff, 73.

Third Flight: First low gross Doug Marchesi, 91; first low net Bill McLean, 71; second low gross Denis Huot, 95; second low net Al Thomas, 72 cb.