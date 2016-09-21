LETTER: Responding to statements about motocross track

Dear Editor:

I am Rick Leitner (father of Brock Leitner) responding to some statements in the Summerland Review of Sept.15.

First of all I refuse to communicate through a public newspaper. We have our contacts out there for people that have concerns, they’re more than welcome to call as we will talk to anybody.

When we sent our letter to the editor, we stated it was 20 acres, (200 acres was clearly a typo), we also stated the track was already built, it was a misunderstanding from the editor that we were seeking to build a track.

The statement that was made that over half of the surface area was used and unable to farm is incorrect. It is on a gravel pit in rolling hills.

We were informed that the land must have a dwelling before the track was allowed, we were not aware of that. We did not realize the track was classified as an accessory use, therefore the track has not been used and will not be used until we have one. The track itself does not need a permit.

We started working on the building permit for our dwelling 1 week after the track was built, with every intention of living on the land, Rome was not built in a day.

We are not begging for forgiveness as we did nothing wrong. Am I going to have to ask my neighbours every time my family would like to do something on our own private land? If so I would appreciate it if my neighbours would consult with me when they want to do anything on their land.

There is a large section of good usable farm land that we will be farming in the future.

Also I would like to clarify I used to be the president of the Beaverlodge MX Club and was proud to be part of a nonprofit organization for 14 years to provide kids and families the opportunity to do the sport they love.

It was mentioned the track is not “Character of the Area.”

There are many of activities that go on in the area that are not “Character of the Area.”

As for the statement regarding the track decreasing property value for others, what about the people in town or close house communities that work so hard on keeping their property value up and somebody moves in beside you and builds a house that does not fit no way, shape or size, do we get a say? No!

This is my last reply in the newspaper.

We are very proud of our son and his accomplishment at such a young age and as parents we will help him achieve his goals in every way.

Rick Leitner

Summerland