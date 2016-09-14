LETTER: Land use rules are clearly defined

Dear Editor:

This is in response to the editorial and letter from Brock Leitner in the Sept. 8 edition of the Summerland Review.

A motocross track has been built on a 20-acre piece of prime farmland. The Leitner property is within the Meadow Valley irrigation district, and more importantly, within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The Leitner family has been involved with motocross for many years in Alberta.

Brock Leitner’s father, Rick, is the president of the Beaverlodge Moto Cross Club and both parents have been active with the Grand Prairie Peace Motocross Association.

I am not sure what the policies are in Alberta, but in B.C., the rules for land use within the Agricultural Land Reserve are clearly defined. If there is a proposed use on agricultural land that is not a “permitted use”; there is standard protocol.

There are rules, regulations, permits, applications, and public hearings.

Is this yet another example of asking for forgiveness after the fact?

The use of a motocross track, private or not is not at all in “Character of the Area”. One person’s dreams destroys many others in a place we all call home.

A motocross track should be located somewhere more secluded. The mix is not compatible.

No one would want to hear this noise in their bedroom and/or backyard.

M. Felker

Summerland