  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Land use rules are clearly defined

  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Dear Editor:

This is in response to the editorial and letter from Brock Leitner in the Sept. 8 edition of the Summerland Review.

A motocross track has been built on a 20-acre piece of prime farmland. The Leitner property is within the Meadow Valley irrigation district, and more importantly, within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The Leitner family has been involved with motocross for many years in Alberta.

Brock Leitner’s father, Rick, is the president of the Beaverlodge Moto Cross Club and both parents have been active with the Grand Prairie Peace Motocross Association.

I am not sure what the policies are in Alberta, but in B.C., the rules for land use within the Agricultural Land Reserve are clearly defined. If there is a proposed use on agricultural land that is not a “permitted use”; there is standard protocol.

There are rules, regulations, permits, applications, and public hearings.

Is this yet another example of asking for forgiveness after the fact?

The use of a motocross track, private or not is not at all in “Character of the Area”. One person’s dreams destroys many others in a place we all call home.

A motocross track should be located somewhere more secluded. The mix is not compatible.

No one would want to hear this noise in their bedroom and/or backyard.

M. Felker

Summerland

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event