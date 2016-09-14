LETTER: Summer concert series was incredible

Dear Editor:

A big thank you to the all the sponsors and the Summerland Community Arts Council for the concerts every Wednesday evening at Spirit Square at Peach Orchard beach in July and August.

The music was incredible.

The music was danceable, beautiful love ballads from years ago, entertained feelings deep down inside a person’s soul, wonderful creation of memories from the past and for the future.

Everyone was respectful, everyone enjoyed the music, there was not one spec of garbage left on the ground, I was so proud of our community.

Some 300 to 500 people had the same feelings.

Peach Orchard Beach is a wonderful beach.

Children can play in the playground area, play in the water and still hear fantastic music.

It’s a joy to watch children dance. It was a real joy to watch a family dance, mom, dad, and the children.

A big thank you for the concert at Memorial Park on July 3, again, excellent danceable music, superb talent, thank you.

I also wish to thank all those involved in putting together these concerts for free!

Anyone can make a donation to the Summerland Community Arts Council, located now in the previous home of the library.

Again a big thank you to all the musicians! Yes, music does sooth the soul!

Shirley Ann Hackl

Summerland