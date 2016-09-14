LETTER: Playwright was Ryga’s friend and mentor

Dear Editor:

Many thanks for your editorial page item of the recent Marginal Arts Festival and your several references to George Ryga and his literary works.

The whole weekend was a sheer delight for me. But why did Don Gayton and I decide to read from a 1955 play (and 1960) movie written by U.S. authors Jerome K. Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, Inherit The Wind?

A youthful George Ryga, born and raised in Alberta, received an IODE scholarship to the Banff School of Fine Arts for a writing for radio course presented by Mr. Lawrence. Their acquaintance there blossomed into a lifetime mentor/protege relationship and friendship.

Don and I just wanted to honour that during the festival.

Dick Clements

Summerland