Letters to the Editor
LETTER: Playwright was Ryga’s friend and mentor
Dear Editor:
Many thanks for your editorial page item of the recent Marginal Arts Festival and your several references to George Ryga and his literary works.
The whole weekend was a sheer delight for me. But why did Don Gayton and I decide to read from a 1955 play (and 1960) movie written by U.S. authors Jerome K. Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, Inherit The Wind?
A youthful George Ryga, born and raised in Alberta, received an IODE scholarship to the Banff School of Fine Arts for a writing for radio course presented by Mr. Lawrence. Their acquaintance there blossomed into a lifetime mentor/protege relationship and friendship.
Don and I just wanted to honour that during the festival.
Dick Clements
Summerland
