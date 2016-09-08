LETTER: Statements clarified following Human Rights case

Dear Editor:

I would like to clarify the following statements in the article written about the Summerland Motel Human Rights case in the Sept. 8 Summerland Review.

1) Ms. Jackson was paid in full and on time by the motel for the 29 hours she worked. Ms Jackson did not ever contest that she was not paid.

2) The $480 awarded to her was a notional sum she might have earned had she been called on to work, her claim was for 95 hours of work in lost wages as she was no longer being asked to work by the motel.

3) The Summerland Motel has always maintained employment records in keeping with employment standards and Revenue Canada legislation. The statement made by the tribunal was purely opinion and not based on fact as we were never asked to produce employment records by the tribunal, had they done so we would have. This is just one instance of the one0sided decisions that were made.

John Lathey

Summerland Motel

Summerland