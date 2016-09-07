LETTER: Motocross rider needs track

Dear Editor:

My family has recently purchased the 200-acre property on Fish Lake Road where you may have noticed the track we have created.

This is a private and not public facility. I was coming off an injury and trying to get back racing. I had an open window leaving only a week to get my facility built by a professional track builder.

I am an 18-year-old Canadian professional motocross racer who makes a living off my results in racing.

I have been racing since I was four years old. Currently I compete in the Canadian Pro Nationals, AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Nationals. I earned my first pro national number in Canada at 15 years of age (one of two to receive a national number at age 15).

This year I am sponsored by Kawasaki Canada and am racing their bikes in two classes: 250cc and 450cc.

I have won numerous amateur and professional awards and trophies

The closest motocross track in Kelowna is closed during the months I need to be training on for the series coming up.

It is currently not possible for me to do practice runs anywhere near my home town without my own track.

There is no Supercross track anywhere in Western Canada. We built the track to allow me to practice and improve my professional ranking.

It will not be a public track, there will not be crowds of people on the property, no concession stands, no flood lights, alcohol or drugs.

I will not be racing or practicing for hours every day.

My schedule generally requires that I have a 30-minute warm up followed by two 30-minute moto sessions three times a week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as well as I am open to change to fit your schedule.

The track will have a watering system on it for dust control. (It is unsafe to train in dust).

My family and I would like to work with our neighbours around this track in order to provide as little disruption to your lives as possible. I fully intend on living on our property as well intend on farming the remaining land.

To that end, I am providing a general time-line of when I will be in town and will be practicing.

If you have family events or parties planned during any of these times, please don’t hesitate to let me know in advance so I can be sure not to be on the track during your event.

Oct. 25 to Dec. 15, weather permitting, training for Supercross. I will be gone for two months for Supercross season.

March 1 to June 1, training for outdoors. I will be gone for two and a half months for the outdoor season.

Every professional sport provides a training facility to better their athlete’s careers. I am asking for you to support me and my facility to better my career as a professional motocross racer.

Brock Leitner

Summerland