LETTER: Waterslide park should be stopped
Dear Editor:
I am encouraged by all the communities wanting to put a stop to the Waterslide Park. I am writing to encourage people (past, present and future) to copy the mayor requesting he distribute to council, since some of them do not read the letters.
I feel it is a good reflection of the pulse of the public. This could be done by a letter in the post, dropping it off or email.
The issue of metered parking could also take the same route. Summerland took them out of Sun-Oka Beach, our tourists are happier.
I am asking all drivers to please consider moving safely into the passing lane if someone is trying to enter on a road/highway. It is courteous and less frustrating for the driver trying to merge into traffic.
Laurinda Dorn
Summerland