Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Waterslide park should be stopped

  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Dear Editor:

I am encouraged by all the communities wanting to put a stop to the Waterslide Park.  I am writing to encourage people (past, present and future) to copy the mayor requesting he distribute to council, since some of them do not read the letters.

I feel it is a good reflection of the pulse of the public.  This could be done by a letter in the post, dropping it off or email.

The issue of metered parking could also take the same route. Summerland took them out of Sun-Oka Beach, our tourists are happier.

I am asking all drivers to please consider moving safely into the passing lane if someone is trying to enter on a road/highway.  It is courteous and less frustrating for the driver trying to merge into traffic.

Laurinda Dorn

Summerland

 

