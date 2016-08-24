LETTER: Flag flown inappropriately

Dear Editor:

As a proud retired Canadian veteran I am very irked by the manner in which the IOC raised the countries flags after the first place tie in the women’s 100 yard freestyle swim — they raised the Canadian flag hanging directly underneath/below the American flag.

This in my opinion is insulting.

I believe the correct protocol/procedure, would have been the two flags raised side-by-side, in line with one another.

The American flag on the right as they are the oldest/senior country of the two.

Our government should not allow any organization, group or person to desecrate/dishonour our nations flag in any manner.

I think the Canadian Olympic Committee should bring this insult to our nations flag and people of Canada to the attention of the IOC.

Michael Ritchie

Summerland