LETTER: Fire crews acted fast
Dear Editor:
Kudos to the Summerland Fire Department.
The hillside very close to our home was on fire this past Saturday.
Our volunteer fire department, led by Glenn Noble, was on the job promptly and with great competence put the fire out.
Perhaps our council could declare a Hug A Fireman Day.
Karl and Pat Seidel
Summerland
