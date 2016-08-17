LETTER: Water zone bylaw needed

Dear Editor,:

According to the District of Summerland newsletter, council is considering the establishment of a water zone extending into Lake Okanagan. “This will help regulate docks, mooring buoys and the use of the lake for recreational purposes.”

Having used the lake for fishing, motor-boating and sailing for more than 45 years, I look forward to some sort of regulation of the owners of docks extending many feet out into what should be public property, but which has essentially become their private domain.

I hope council and the general public will support the proposed “WZ2” zoning which would extend the municipal boundary to the 100 metre mark in front of residential properties and, hopefully, get rid of all of the docks and mooring buoys.

It would be nice if all the municipalities in the valley would also consider adopting this bylaw so that the shoreline everywhere could return to its natural state.

Frank Martens

Summerland