LETTER: Northern B.C. reunion scheduled

Dear Editor:

There are many former residents of the Vanderhoof and Fort St. James areas of B.C. who are now living in the Okanagan.

Twenty-five years ago, a few of us decided it might be fun to see how many other relocated folks like us would like to get together and we started the Stuart-Nechako Reunion.

We contacted as many people as we could and asked them to contact others they might know and we ended up with over 100 people.

They came from Osoyoos to Kamloops, Merritt to Lumby and points in between.

We also got people from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland who had heard of our event.

We have been holding this event every second year since, always at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, and are always thrilled to see old friends and neighbours who have also moved to our part of B.C. There are more and more each time.

This year we are continuing the In Memory album to honour those people who have attended reunions in the past and who have passed away since the beginning of the reunions.

We would like to have a picture of the person and the year of passing. For more information regarding the album, call me at 250-492-4919.

There are always those we have been unable to contact and we would like to invite them to this year’s reunion on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a picnic lunch and lawn chair. Coffee, tea, juice and limited seating is provided.

Don Wilson

Penticton