LETTER: Arts festival will include free concert

Dear Editor:

The Ryga Festival Society — Marginal Arts Festival organizers want to make sure that all Summerland residents know that they are invited to a free concert in Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

These excellent bands will appeal to everyone, and refreshments will be available from local vendors.

Thanks to the community for their support.

We have many other events going on that can be viewed on our website, www.marginalarts.ca.

Dorthea Atwater, Secretary

Ryga Festival Society

Summerland