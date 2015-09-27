COLUMN: Aquatic Centre refreshed for September

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre has now reopened, following annual maintenance and upgrade work to the facility.

The Aquatic and Fitness Centre reopened on Monday Sept. 12 after its annual two-week shutdown period for maintenance.

As an aging facility, district staff take great care in maintaining, repairing and sprucing up the facility.

This year, the pool was fully drained. This allowed for tile work, installation of new circulating pumps, valves, piping and new lighting fixtures installed. The pool was acid washed for a fresh and clean start to the season.

Change rooms, lobby, first aid room, benches and picnic tables have been painted and repairs have been done to cubicles and cabinetry.

The sauna was sanded. The hot tub was re-grouted and piping repaired.

The diving board and starting blocks were resurfaced.

Outside hand railings were repaired and conference meeting room floor was resurfaced. Air ducts were cleared, walls painted, hardwood floor refinished in the fitness centre and new gates installed to pool entrance. New drains were installed in all bathroom sinks.

The fitness centre has two new pieces of cardio equipment. An old elliptical has been replaced with a popular new Octane model.

The second piece is the first of its kind in the fitness centre — a recumbent elliptical. It will be much enjoyed as the patron is in a seated position, giving extra support to work both your arms and legs simultaneously or in isolation.

This will be advantageous for people with balance issues or recovering from hip and knee surgeries.

The seasonal health club special starts this week that allows members to enjoy the fitness centre, pool, sauna and hot tub for one low price, from Sept. 12 to Dec. 31.

Most classes commence this week as well.

A little behind the eight ball in registering? Don’t worry, if there is room remaining, it’s not too late to join! Many classes do allow drop in rates if you cannot attend the whole class.

New programs for this September are: Rocking Kids Dance and Fitness Class. Tuesdays 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.., Tween Yoga for 11- to 14-year-olds, Morning Pilates with Noni from 6:50 to 7:50 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, Refit cardio dance class Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m.

Favourite programs returning are Yoga, Meditation, Guided Imagery, Tai Ji, Nifty Fifty Fitness, Fitness Bootcamps, Zumba, Aquafit, Holistic Nutrition classes with Victoria Laine and Puddle Jumpers pre-school for three- to five-year-olds.

Swimming lessons begin the week of Sept. 26 in 5 week sets. Choose between Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday and Thursday, Saturday or Sunday classes. Private swimming lessons are offered as well.

The life skill of being a proficient swimmer is critical in the Okanagan, and the Summerland Aquatic Centre is happy to continue running programs for our schools as well.

If you are interested in offering a class or program through the Recreation Department email recreation@summerland.ca.

Qualified instructors offering new programming are always welcome.

Joanne Malar is the program coordinator for Summerland Recreation, three-time Olympic swimmer, 2012 Olympic Commentator, kinesiologist and holistic nutritionist.