COLUMN; Children’s choir offers musical opportunities

If there’s an upside to back to school season, it’s that we get a fun new round of arts programs for kids.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, programs like these are just great to help foster a child’s interest in the arts.

Even if it’s not something that sticks, simply exposing someone to the arts at a young age opens up a world of possibilities for a kid and helps develop what could very easily turn into a lifelong love of something artistic or another.

The first of these programs that I’ve come across so far is Linnea Good’s Summerland Children’s Choir.

This is open to children between the ages of six and 12 and takes place on Thursdays starting Sept. 15.

This is a great opportunity for kids who are interested in music.

I had the good fortune to get to know Linnea a little bit this summer when she had her ukulele petting zoo set up at the Sunday Market on Main Street.

Her ability to engage kids and get them learning music is just amazing to watch.

Even my own little girl would learn a little something every time we were there and she isn’t quite two.

Kids are sure to benefit greatly from being in this choir.

For more information about the choir visit www.linneagood.com.

I’ll be mentioning more programs like this as I come across them. If you’re doing something that you’d like me to mention, please drop me a line.

There’s also still time to sign up for the workshops and buy tickets for the events of the Marginal Arts Festival.

There are a lot of fantastic things happening for this festival and it’s important that the community gets out there and supports it.

This festival is a great mix of performances and workshops and, along with being in the spirit of the works of George Ryga, it strongly supports the local arts scene with performances by local writers and musicians.

Information for this event can be found online at www.marginalarts.ca.

Douglas Paton is a Summerland writer and musician. If you know of a local arts and culture event, contact him at dgpaton80@gmail.com.