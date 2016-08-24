COLUMN: Entertainment for the end of summer

It’s hard to believe that the end of summer is coming up as fast as it is, but such is the way it goes sometimes. Summers, especially the good ones, have a tendency to just fly by, leaving people wondering where the time went.

We were lucky enough to have a great summer this year — especially from an arts perspective — and it’s not over yet, it’s just starting to feel that way.

For those who may be looking to take in one last bit of music this year, you’ve still got some great options lined up here in Summerland.

Wednesdays on the Water has one more show left, with Lucy Blu and the Blu Boys rounding off the season on Aug. 31.

Be sure to check this one out if you get the chance.

There’s also one last show as part of Okanagan Crush Pad’s summer concert series when indie-folk-jazz musician Tavis Weir takes the stage on Aug. 25 — a show I’m looking forward to checking out.

Thornhaven Estate Winery also has music on Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 4.

If you’re looking to get one last bit of fun in for your child, then sign up now for Linnea Good’s Summerland Rocks, a five-day ukulele course for kids that ends with a geological tour of Summerland.

The course runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 and is a great way to combine music lessons with a fascinating tour of everything that makes the ground we stand on so interesting.

Having had the chance to get to know Linnea a bit this summer, I know that your kids will learn a lot from this course.

My little girl, who isn’t quite two, has learned quite a lot about playing ukulele just from watching Linnea play at the Sunday Market and I’m sure that older children will benefit greatly from this course. More information can be found online at linneagood.com/#!summerland-rocks/evjco.

Don’t forget there is also still time to check out the Summerland Art Walk around town, as well as time to start thinking about which events you’d like to check out for the Marginal Arts Festival, which starts on Sept. 1.

Douglas Paton is a Summerland writer and musician. If you know of a local arts and culture event, contact him at dgpaton80@gmail.com.