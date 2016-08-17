LETTER: Agricultural land was bulldozed

Dear Editor:

In about 1910, the lands known now as Meadow Valley became part of the Munroe family’s hay fields. The land has a long history of farming and grazing meadows.

The Meadow Valley community is made up of people with an interest in the protection and maintenance of these valuable agricultural lands.

Recently, Agricultural Land Reserve land located in the middle of Meadow Valley was suddenly and quickly bulldozed and contoured into a large dirt bike track with a sizeable hole dug into the midst of it.

The people in Meadow Valley and area were not notified of this development. Nor were we given any opportunity to respond to the plans.

The bylaws protect our communities from excessive dust, noise, smells, encroachment, etc. This development would be inappropriate and disruptive to the rural community.

The Official Community Plan was created, in part, to protect valuable farmlands from further subdivision and to regulate their use.

The bylaws must ensure that the spirit and intent of the OCP are given first consideration in any decision making, including the community’s input before any work proceeds.

The Agricultural Land Commission acts as a watchdog and protector of ALR lands.

No doubt, after their inspection, the ALC staff must conclude that the use of this Meadow Valley ALR farmland for a large dirt bike track is inappropriate and threatens other ALR lands by setting a horrible precedent.

Catharine McDougall

Summerland