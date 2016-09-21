- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- Impress
-
News
Community garden project receives support
Members of the Feast of Farms presented $727.69 to the Summerland Alliance Church for a community gardening project. The Feast of Farms, a celebration of local agriculture, was held on Sept. 10. From left are Debbie Burbank and Kathleen Bloom of Feast of Farms, Rick Gay, minister of Summerland Alliance Church and Toni Boot of Feast of Farms. Missing is Cheryl Hunter. The church will be able to expand its garden boxes.
Members of the Feast of Farms presented $727.69 to the Summerland Alliance Church for a community gardening project.
The Feast of Farms, a celebration of local agriculture, was held on Sept. 10.
The church will use the funding to expand its garden boxes.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.