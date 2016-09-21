  • Connect with Us

Community garden project receives support

Members of the Feast of Farms presented $727.69 to the Summerland Alliance Church for a community gardening project. The Feast of Farms, a celebration of local agriculture, was held on Sept. 10. From left are Debbie Burbank and Kathleen Bloom of Feast of Farms, Rick Gay, minister of Summerland Alliance Church and Toni Boot of Feast of Farms. Missing is Cheryl Hunter. The church will be able to expand its garden boxes. - John Arendt Summerland Review
