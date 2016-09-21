- Home
News
Art on display at Summerland Credit Union
Artwork by residents of the Dr. Andrew Pavillion, an Interior Health facility in Summerland, is now on display at the Summerland Credit Union. Residents at the care facility have been meeting each Friday for close to a year in the Pleasure Painting program. From left are Mavis Baker-Smith, Betty McNally, Andrea Jones, Helen McMichael and May Rogers.
