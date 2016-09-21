  • Connect with Us

News

Art on display at Summerland Credit Union

Artwork by residents of the Dr. Andrew Pavillion, an Interior Health facility in Summerland, is now on display at the Summerland Credit Union. Residents at the care facility have been meeting each Friday for close to a year in the Pleasure Painting program. From left are Mavis Baker-Smith, Betty McNally, Andrea Jones, Helen McMichael and May Rogers. - John Arendt Summerland Review
— image credit: John Arendt Summerland Review
  • by  Staff Writer - Summerland Review
  • Summerland posted Sep 21, 2016 at 3:00 PM

