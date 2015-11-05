Police report

Suspects arrested

On Sept. 17 at 4:08 p.m., police were called to a home on Nixon Road after neighbours reported a break and enter in progress.

The neighbours had seen a pickup truck parked at the property and people entering the house.

When police arrived, they saw a break and enter had occurred.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene, while another man was located nearby.

The three are all facing charges of break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Police say the three are all from the Lower Mainland and the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Squamish area.

Theft attempted

On Sept. 13, police were called after a vehicle theft had been attempted on Quinpool Road.

A Ford F350 truck had been entered, and while the vehicle theft was unsuccessful, a stereo had been stolen from the truck.