Summerland wineries receive awards

Members of Okanagan Crush Pad accept the award for their 2014 Haywire The Bub. From left are chief winemaker Matt Dumayne, Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon, co-owners Christine Coletta and Steve Lornie and sparkling winemaker Jordan Kubek.

Wines from two Summerland wineries are among 12 which have been chosen for the 2016 Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Excellence in British Columbia Wines.

On Thursday, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon presented the awards.

Lunessence Winery and Vineyard received an award for its 2014 Riesling Icewine.

Michal Mosny, winemaker at Lunessence, said the icewine was the first for the winery. It was made using completely natural methods.

“We were following the traditional methods of making icewine,” he said.

The cold temperatures that winter helped to produce a good icewine, as temperatures dropped to nearly -22 during the nights while the icewine was being produced.

By comparison, last winter was much milder, with just one night cold enough to produce icewine.

Okanagan Crush Pad Winery’s 2014 Haywire The Bub also received an award.

The wine is a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay.

“We’re thrilled that this sparkling wine is getting the recognition it is,” said Christine Coletta, co-owner of Okanagan Crush Pad. “This is one of the best wines we’ve ever made.”

“This year’s winners represent the best of the outstanding wines from our province,” Guichon said.

“With so many exceptional wines entered each year, it is becoming increasingly challenging for the judges to select the winners.”

A total of 504 wines, from 135 wineries, were submitted for judging this year.

Michal Mosny, winemaker of Lunessence, spoke about the winery’s 2014 Riesling Icewine.