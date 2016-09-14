- Home
News
Examining cars
Marlene Parish and Joy Frost, stopped to admire a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria Princess model at the 11th Annual Endless Summer Show and Shine, held in Memorial Park on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Apple Valley Cruisers car club. All profits from the show will be donated to local charities.
