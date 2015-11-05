Police report

Emergency crews attended an accident on Main Street on Tuesday morning. An elderly motorist, attempting to park near the Pharmasave store, pushed the accelerator, not the brake. Her vehicle drove onto the hood of a small car parked nearby and landed on its side, stopped by the light standard.

Vehicles damaged

On Sunday at 3:45 p.m., police were called to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 97 at Prairie Valley Road.

The rear-end collision resulted in damages of around $5,000 to each of the two vehicles.

There were no injuries and no tickets were issued.

Items stolen

A mountain bike was reported stolen from the 7000 block of Prairie Valley Road overnight on Sept. 8.

The bicycle had been left overnight in the back of a pickup truck.

It is a 21-speed Giant mountain bike, black and blue in colour.

On the same night, police were called after a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked on Cuthbert Road.