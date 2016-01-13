Phillip re-elected by acclamation

Stewart Phillip has been re-elected president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Nominations for the position closed Sept. 8 and at that time, Philip was the only candidate who had been nominated.

He will serve for the next three years.

Phillip has served as the president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs since 1998.

From 1994 to 2008, he was chief of the Penticton Indian Band and chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

Elections for the remaining positions on the board will be held at the Chief’s Council meeting, Feb. 15 to 17.