Mountain bike event raises funds for Africa

Mountain bike riders are preparing for the Test of Humanity race later this month.

The ride on Sept. 18 will raise money to provide assistance in Africa. It features mountain bike categories for riders of all ages.

Nic Seaton, who organizes the event with his wife Shea, expects a total of 250 to 300 participants.

The activity begins at 9 a.m. with children’s events. The main event, a four-hour ride, will run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

In the adult category, a total of 75 solo riders and 75 teams of two will be permitted, with a maximum of 150 riders on the course at any one time.

Seaton said the hard-packed dirt course is well maintained and provides a good experience for the participants.

“It’s one of the most scenic mountain bike rides in the Okanagan,” he said.

The Test of Humanity is now in its sixth year. It has raised more than $225,000 since its inception.

Money raised will go to support Canadian Humanitarian’s projects in Ethiopia and Malawi.

In addition, participants are encouraged to bring food donations for local food banks as part of the registration fee.

“It really is a day that brings everyone together to give back locally and globally and to have fun at the same time,” Seaton said. “It brings out the best in people.”

The deadline for registration is Sept. 14.

For more information or to register, visit testofhumanity.com. Information is also available on Facebook at facebook.com/TestofHumanity. and on Twitter at @testofhumanity.