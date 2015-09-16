Summerland's Terry Fox Run scheduled

Walkers and runners will take part in the annual Terry Fox Run, a cancer fundraiser, later this month.

The run will begin and end at the Summerland Aquatic Centre on Sunday, Sept. 18. Registration is at 10:15 a.m. with the run starting at 11 a.m.

There are one-, three- and five-kilometre courses offered.

Heather Cooke, one of the Terry Fox Run organizers, said the run is not a competitive event. Instead, she encourages people of all ages to run or walk in Fox’s memory.

In 1980, Fox, who had lost one leg to cancer, began a cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Each day he ran the equivalent of one marathon.

His run came to an end near Thunder Bay, Ont., after the cancer returned.

The Terry Fox Run has been held annually in communities across Canada since 1981.

Cooke said 150 to 200 participants are expected for this year’s run.

She said cancer survivors and those coping with cancer at present are invited to join Terry’s Team, which will recognize their past or present challenges.