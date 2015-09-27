Fundraising launched for skatepark

The municipality and the Summerland Skatepark Committee have launched their fundraising campaign for a new skatepark.

The skatepark will be built on school district land at the corner of Jubilee Road and Rosedale Avenue, on the Summerland Secondary School playing field.

The cost of the project is $594,200.

The Penny Lane Society has donated $135,000 for this project.

Other sponsors include Ink Works, Freeride Boardshop and individuals including Roy Bain, Coun. Richard Barkwill and Carol Mackenzie.

“We are thrilled so far with the support from the community, businesses and school board,” said Mayor Peter Waterman.

“The new skatepark will be a central feature for Summerland, attracting new visitors to the downtown core and enhancing the attractiveness of our community.”

To raise money, the Summerland Skatepark Committee is launching a Skate-Shirt Design Contest. Designs can have up to three colours and must be submitted by Sept. 30.

The grand prize is a skateboard from Freeride Boardshop.

Submissions should be sent to recreation@summerland.ca or dropped off at the recreation office at the Summerland Aquatic Centre.

Full details about the contest are available at the Summerland Skatepark Committee’s Facebook page.

In addition, donations for the skatepark are bing accepted.

To make a donation, contact the municipality at 250-494-6451.

“The Skatepark Committee encourages everyone to support fundraising events throughout the year,” said Erick Thompson, chair of the skatepark committee.

“Together, we can make this happen for 2017.”