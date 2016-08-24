ATV crash claims one life

Emergency crews attended an all-terrain vehicle crash on Cartwright Mountain in Summerland on the morning of Aug. 22.

A 56-year-old man from Tappen, B.C. was found dead at the scene.

The ATV had been travelling a narrow bicycle trail above the crash scene when the man lost control and rolled down the steep embankment.

The seatbelt was not used and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The Summerland Fire Department and Penticton Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery.