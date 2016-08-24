Funding increased for Toyokoro trip

The Summerland Royalty Committee has received a funding boost to assist with travel costs to Japan this fall.

On Monday, council voted to award an additional $1,500 from grant in aid funding for travel costs for the 2016 Sister City trip.

A delegation, including members of the royalty program, will be in Summerland’s sister city of Toyokoro, Japan in September.

Linda Tynan, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said there had been a misunderstanding about the grant in aid funding.

The Sister City Committee had requested $2,000 to assist in the travel of four royalty members. At the time, council granted $500, but suggested the funds should come from the Sister City budget.

Tynan said there are no excess funds available in the Sister City budget.

Coun. Doug Holmes was the sole member of council who opposed the grant funding.

He said many youths in Summerland travel for various out-of-town sports meets and other events, but do not receive municipal funds for their travel costs.

“They’re all representing Summerland, but council’s not paying them to go,” he said.

Coun. Richard Barkwill said the reason for the royalty members participating in the trip is to represent the community.

“The sole purpose of the royalty is to represent Summerland,” he said.

With the additional funding approval, the 2016 grant in aid budget now has a balance remaining of $1,486.