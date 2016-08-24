- Home
News
Sustainability coordinator appointed
The municipality has hired a coordinator for the community’s climate change measures, after more than two years without anyone in that role.
The appointment of a Sustainability/Alternative Energy Coordinator was announced on Monday.
Tami Rothery began her work in the position on Tuesday.
Linda Tynan, administrator for the municipality, said the position is responsible for community initiatives, including an examination into creating a large-scale solar farm.
“It’s an exciting potential project for Summerland,” Tynan said.
In addition, the coordinator will work to re-establish a climate action/sustainability committee and work with the committee on initiatives.
In past years, a committee was in place, but it was disbanded earlier this year.
