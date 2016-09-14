Making the school run

For early Summerland students who lived beyond a reasonable walking distance from school, getting to school meant catching a ride on the local horse drawn school bus. Taken in 1915, this photo shows students getting picked up (or dropped off) an early school bus, then driven by Tom Garnett. Students entered and exited the bus from the rear to avoid startling the horses. By the end of World War I, motorized trucks began replacing wooden, horse drawn school buses in rural areas throughout Canada and the United States.