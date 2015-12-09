Railway receives gaming grant

MLA Dan Ashton, at right, presents a cheque for $13,000 to Ken Orford, general manager of the Kettle Valley Steam Railway.

The funding will go towards the maintenance of the railway’s steam locomotive. The money was presented through the province’s community gaming grants program. Grants are awarded under the Sport and Arts and Culture category of the gaming grant program.

Non-profit organizations are able to apply for funding from the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development.

Each year, the province approves $135 million in gaming grants, benefitting more than 5,000 non-profit organizations.