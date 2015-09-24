Tickets still available for Feast of Farms

Tickets are still available for those wishing to attend Feast of Farms, an agricultural celebration and fundraiser to be held later this month.

Toni Boot, organizer of the event, said tickets are available at True Grain Bread, at a booth at the Sunday Market on Main Street and online at eventbrite.com/e/summerland-feast-of-farms-tickets-26528802362.

The last day to purchase tickets is Sept. 3.

Feast of Farms, on Sept. 10, is a celebration of local agriculture.

It includes a stand-up wine-cheese and bread reception, a sit-down dinner catered by Chef Cecconi of Brodo Kitchen and music provided by the Timbre Wolves of Summerland.

Six Summerland wineries and one cidery are participating.

Ogopogo Valley Tours, a Summerland business, will offer a shuttle to and from the event, for people from Peachland to Penticton. The shuttle service, to and from the passengers’ homes, is available by donation. To book a space, call 250-490-6665.

Boot said money raised from the dinner will be used for a community gardening project at Summerland Alliance Church.

The dinner, on Sept. 10 from 6 to 10 p.m., will be held at Dickinson Family Farms, 17208 Bentley Rd.